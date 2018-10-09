Decision 2018: Kavanaugh vote factors into Tennessee Senate race

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Election Commission staff has been working nights and weekends trying to process new voter registration applications.
It's tripled the amount Shelby County typically gets.
This might be a sign of what happens in a hotly contested race for U.S. Senate. It's been a statistical dead heat for the race to become Tennessee's newest U.S. senator.
At one point in early September, Democrat Phil Bredesen took a slight lead in the polls in a deep red state.
But a new poll shows Marsha Blackburn surging with an eight percent lead.
WMC Action News 5 political analyst Mike Nelson credits Blackburn's strong debate performance and the controversy surrounding Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing. .
“The fallout from Bredesen's decision to say he would have supported Kavanaugh, which showed up the last day that poll was being taken,” Nelson said. “I think the momentum is with Blackburn.”
The CBS poll was taken over a four-day period last week, starting October 2, one day before President Trump was in Johnson City stomping for Blackburn.
The President's support might be helping Blackburn's numbers, but the winner of this race may come down to which party can best galvanize their base.
There's been a big push to get people registered to vote.
Shelby County administrator Linda Phillips said she typically gets 10,000 new voter registration applications in a mid-year election cycle.
This year. she's gotten nearly 30,000 since re-opening registration after the August election.
“So I think you'll see a big turn-out from both parties, but because it's a Republican state, that'll help more of the Republicans,” Nelson said.
We don't know if there are more Republicans or Democrats registering to vote, but we do know a number of registration drives have been submitted by community groups.
Tennessee Black Voter Project has submitted the most, according to Linda Phillips. Early voting starts next week on October 17.
