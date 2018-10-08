911 dispatcher arrested for helping accomplice rob fellow dispatcher at gunpoint

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A 911 dispatcher has been arrested for helping someone rob his fellow dispatcher at gunpoint inside the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.
According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, 27-year-old Terrance Freeman was arrested Monday at the 911 dispatch center in Yazoo County.
Freeman is a 911 dispatcher for Yazoo County and Sheriff Sheriff said officials discovered that he helped another suspect rob the female dispatcher on October 3 at gunpoint.
Freeman has been charged with accessory to armed robbery.
Sheriff Sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.
