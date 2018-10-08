911 dispatcher arrested for helping accomplice rob fellow dispatcher at gunpoint

Suspect originally told officers he was in the bathroom during the robbery

A 911 dispatcher was robbed inside the dispatch center at the Yazoo County Sheriff's Office. Source: WLBT
By Waverly McCarthy | October 8, 2018 at 6:35 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 5:47 AM

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A 911 dispatcher has been arrested for helping someone rob his fellow dispatcher at gunpoint inside the Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department.

Terrance Freeman has been arrested for accessory to armed robbery after his fellow 911 dispatcher was robbed at gunpoint. Source: Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility
According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff, 27-year-old Terrance Freeman was arrested Monday at the 911 dispatch center in Yazoo County.

Freeman is a 911 dispatcher for Yazoo County and Sheriff Sheriff said officials discovered that he helped another suspect rob the female dispatcher on October 3 at gunpoint.

Freeman has been charged with accessory to armed robbery.

Sheriff Sheriff says the investigation is ongoing.

