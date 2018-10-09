Explore Bike Share coming to U of M in 2019

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Explore Bike Share is expanding its services to the University of Memphis campus by Fall 2019.
According to the university’s president, this could help relieve the pressure of parking.
Explore Bikes will be among the new freshmen on the University of Memphis campus next fall.
Sixty rental bikes along with docking stations were funded by a $580,000 grant U of M received for congestion mitigation and air quality.
Explore Bike Share initially launched in Memphis with a 600-bike system in May 2018.
The expanding program has students eager for its arrival.
“I’ve been wanting to get a bike, but I am a broke college student, so I haven’t,” said freshman Julia McManus.
One day after the university made the big announcement, students weighed in on the best places to place docking stations around campus.
“Probably be good to put them by the classes so it’s easy like wait when you get out if you’re running late you can just ride bikes to your class,” McManus said.
With the university’s more than 1,600 acres and 239 buildings at eight sites, freshman Josiah Crutchfield found his bike to be essential.
“I stay on campus so like the first week I didn’t have my bike but after that I was like I want to bike,” Crutchfield said. “So my aunt gave me one that she had just laying around the house and I have been riding it everywhere ever since.”
Single rides for unlimited use during a 60-minute time frame will cost $5.
Explore Bike Share also offers weekly, monthly, and an annual pass.
“I don’t drive a lot, so I walk everywhere,” McManus said. “So, I think that convenient. And I think it’s cheap.”
Soon, more students likely to be pedaling to class possibly freeing up parking congestion.
