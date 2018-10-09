Grizzlies sign former Memphis star DJ Stephens

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies finally announced former Tiger D.J. Stephens is joining the team.
In a deal that had been rumored for weeks, Stephens signed a 2-way contract with the Grizz, meaning he’ll play primarily with the G-League Hustle in Southaven, but can spend up to 45 days with the Grizzlies.
Stephens, an amazing leaper who has starred overseas since his college career ended in 2013, went to camp with the Grizzlies last season.
The Grizz get back in preseason action Wednesday night.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.