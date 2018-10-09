Hurricane Michael

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - What a difference a few days make. This storm has strengthen rapidly in just a few days time. Right now the monster of a storm Michael is a category 2 but could strengthen to a category 3 as it moves over the very warm waters of the northern Gulf of Mexico.
Landfall is expected along the Florida panhandle with the center of circulation expected to pass near Tallahassee, Florida.
There are going to be several threats as this storm approaches the Florida coastline. Right now the winds have already started to pick up and the waves have picked up too.
There will be the threat for tornadoes tonight and Wednesday as the storm moves on shore. Storm surge could be 7 to 10 feet above ground level. After landfall in southern Florida, the storm will move across Georgia, the Carolina’s and Virginia, places that don’t need the rain.
The good news is that it will accelerate shortly after landfall on Wednesday afternoon. That same cold front that will bring us some rain and cooler air across the Mid-South will also be the front that will push the front to the northeast.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be 3 to 5″ with locally higher amounts possible. Thankfully, the storm is going to accelerate once it makes landfall.
Here’s to hoping that Michael won’t make category 3 status and that everyone will stay safe.
Meteorologist
Sagay Galindo
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.