Lawmakers to discuss TBI investigating all officer-involved shootings

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Should Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigate all officer-involved shootings?
It's a question that's been before the Memphis City Council the last few weeks that they will discuss Tuesday.
Currently, TBI only steps in when the officer-involved shooting involves a death.
But the Memphis City Council's Public Safety and Homeland Security committee will be discussing a resolution Tuesday that would ask TBI to investigate all officer-involved shootings.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer and City Councilman Edmund Ford, Jr. started pushing for the change weeks ago after 25-year-old Martavious Banks was shot and critically injured by Memphis police officers.
Three officers were put on leave after investigators discovered body cameras were not on.
Earlier this month, a Shelby County Commission committee passed a resolution asking TBI to investigate shootings involving sheriff's deputies.
That will not head to the full commission next week.
Critics think the resolution won't work because TBI has limited resources, like most other government agencies.
The final decision whether to investigate all officer-involved shootings is up to TBI itself, or state lawmakers.
