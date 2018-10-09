Marked Tree mayor names new interim police chief

MARKED TREE, AR (KAIT) - It was a packed house at the Marked Tree city council meeting Monday night, but many left with more questions than answers.
Region 8 News had a crew there hoping to get more information about former Police Chief Michael Matlock’s resignation.
Since Matlock resigned Friday morning, city council didn't even discuss the matter at the meeting.
Instead, we learned the name of the new interim police chief.
After the meeting, Mayor Steve Craig said he named Chester Ford as the interim chief.
Ford was the police chief before Matlock, and Craig said he has come out of retirement to help them out during this time.
However, it's the lack of transparency behind Matlock's absence that has citizens frustrated.
“We are the city, and we’re supposed to make decisions together,” Marked Tree resident Terry Carter said. “When you have this many questions, it’s very frustrating that you get no answers or they dodge around the answers.”
Region 8 News does have a request submitted through the Freedom of Information Act to receive documents and police body camera footage that could provide some answers.
However, those are on hold as there is an ongoing investigation.
As soon as we receive those or any new details, we will update this story with the latest information.
