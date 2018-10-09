Memphis to hold meeting to decide futures of Rust Hall, Brooks Museum

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis College of Art’s Rust Hall will be closing its doors in 2020, and the Brooks Museum will be relocating to a new downtown facility in 2023.
The City will be hosting a public meeting to receive input from Memphians on what they envision in these two buildings.
They’ll also create a set of guidelines for their use, maintenance, and stewardship.
The meeting will be held Tuesday, Oct.16 at Memphis College of Art’s Callicott Auditorium at 6 p.m.
Representatives from U3 Advisors, a nationally recognized consulting firm that provides real estate and economic development solutions to anchor institutions, will be there to facilitate the meeting.
If you’re unable to attend the public meeting, you’re encouraged to keep informed by visiting their website.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.