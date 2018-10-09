Nazi Hunter Serge Klarsfeld receives top French award

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017 file photo, French Nazi hunters Beate Klarsfeld and her husband Serge Klarsfeld look at photos of young Jews deported from France during the WWII, at the Shoah Memorial in Paris, France. French famous Nazi hunter Serge Klarsfeld was awarded France's highest honor, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, in a ceremony led by French President Emmanuel Macron. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File) (Michel Euler)