All westbound lanes on I-40 near Watkins closed after shooting

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on I-40 and North Watkins that injured two people.
Police shut down all westbound lanes on I-40 at Watkins until further notice while they investigate the scene. If you’re driving through the area, you’ll want to take an alternate route.
The two people injured in the shooting are an adult male, who was hospitalized in critical condition, and a female teen, who was hospitalized in noncritical condition.
Police said the suspect drove off in a black Dodge Charger.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call (901) 528-CASH.
