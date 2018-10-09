Proposed pedestrian bridge would connect Silo Square, Snowden Grove

SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) - As work continues at the Silo Square development, city officials are discussing the possibility of putting a pedestrian bridge over Getwell Road, to link the site to Snowden Grove Park, which is located across the street.
Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite brought the idea to the city council this month.
"To have a walk bridge in the city is not the norm. It's something that would be beautiful and grand for our city," said Musselwhite.
Musselwhite said because of the large crowds Silo Square is expected to bring, along with plans for nearby walking trails, a pedestrian bridge makes sense from a safety perspective.
"In the last five years, we've tried to make our city more pedestrian-friendly, so this is another big piece of that larger picture," said Musselwhite.
Silo Square developer Brian Hill of Lifestyle Homes, LLC, says when finished, the 228-acre mixed use site will include restaurants, hotels and banks.
"We’re going to do our best to create an architecture that will be reminiscent of the old town squares around the southeast that everyone will consider charming we hope," said Hill.
Hill hopes to start construction on buildings by the end of the year.
Musselwhite says the bridge would cost over a million dollars and would be paid for with excess surplus.
Debbie Burch, who often goes for walks in the area, said something needs to be done to ensure pedestrian safety.
“We really need to have someplace to be able to walk that’s safe and we can’t do it without either some kind of pedestrian bridge, sidewalk, that kind of thing,” said Burch.
