Rain chances increasing, temps dropping

We will kick off the day with dry and sunny conditions, but cloud cover will build throughout the day. A pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and lows tonight will drop to the lower 70s. A cold front will arrive early Wednesday, which will deliver rain and cooler air tomorrow.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. 20%. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
REST OF THE WEEK: The front will be weakening as it arrives in our area, so only scattered showers and storms are possible. Severe chances are low, but some storms could produce gusty winds and frequent lightning. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front and lows on Wednesday night will be in the 50s. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s on Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: The cooler weather will stick around for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and around 70 on Sunday. Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors because it will be dry and sunny. Another cold front arrives on Sunday, which will cause more cloud cover and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK: The aforementioned front will cause an even more significant drop in temperatures next week. High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Monday and we will likely stay in the 60s for the rest of the week.
