Rain and cooler air coming

Look for a partly to mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with windy conditions. A pop-up shower will be possible, mainly in east Arkansas. High temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 80s.
AFTERNOON: Partly Cloudy and windy. 20% of a shower. Winds: SE 10-20 mph. High: 87.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower lateWinds: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 74.
WEDNESDAY: The front will be weakening as it arrives in our area, so only scattered showers and storms are possible. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will quickly drop behind the front with lows Wednesday night in the 50s.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with a mostly sunny sky behind the front. Expect chilly nights with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s each morning.
WEEKEND: Expect dry, pleasant weather Saturday with highs in the mid 70s with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front arrives on Sunday, which will cause more cloud cover and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will be closer to 70.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a more significant drop in temperatures next week behind Sunday’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Monday and we will likely stay in the 60s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
