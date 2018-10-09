Study ranks top foodie cities in U.S.

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - With Oct. 16 being World Food Day and restaurant prices rising 2.8% between July 2017 and July 2018, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2018’s Best Foodie Cities in America as well as accompanying videos.
To determine the best and cheapest local foodie scenes, WalletHub compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities in 29 key categories, including affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita to craft breweries and wineries per capita.
Top 10 Foodie Cities in America
- Portland, OR
- San Francisco, CA
- Miami, FL
- New York, NY
- Los Angeles, CA
- Orlando, FL
- Las Vegas, NV
- Seattle, WA
- San Diego, CA
- Austin, TX
Best vs. Worst
New York has the most gourmet specialty-food stores (per square root of population), 1.3816, which is 46.1 times more than in West Valley City, Utah, the city with the fewest at 0.0300.
New York, has the most restaurants (per square root of population), 7.58, which is 31.6 times more than in Peoria, Arizona, the city with the fewest at 0.24.
Orlando, Florida, has the most ice cream and frozen yogurt shops (per square root of population), 0.3313, which is 21 times more than in Lewiston city, Maine, the city with the fewest at 0.0158.
Santa Rosa, California, has the highest ratio of full-service restaurants to fast-food establishments, 1.80, which is 3.5 times higher than in Jackson, Mississippi, the city with the lowest at 0.51.
To read the full report and see where Mid-South cities ranked, click here.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.