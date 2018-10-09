Tigers ready for challenge posed by unbeaten UCF

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Who will be the first team to defeat UCF in more than a year in a half? The Memphis Tigers believe it will be them.
It will be a tall task with UCF ranked 9th in the nation in the coaches poll, and 10th in the AP Poll. The Knights are the highest-ranked team to play in the Liberty Bowl since 2013.
The Knights feature Heisman hopeful Quarterback McKenzie Milton, and a host of receivers and running backs used to running roughshod over the opposition.
The Tigers come in to Saturday’s Game 4-2, but with one of the nation’s most high octane offenses featuring their own Heisman hopeful in running back Darrell Henderson.
The Tigers flexed their muscles against UConn last Saturday in a 55-14 win to setup up this weekend’s showdown in the M-Town.
“That was the expectation. We played like Memphis Tigers are supposed to play," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We dominated that game and that opponent, now we put ourselves in position to come back to work and improve ourselves this week. Somebody asked me after the game to try and define this game and this opportunity in having a top 10 opponent coming in, and it’s a big game because it’s the next game. It’s the next chance for our football team to prepare, grow and showcase what they are all about, and to do it against one of the best teams in college football.”
Tiger running back Darrell Henderson earned a spot on the AAC Honor Roll with his 178 yard, 3-touchdown effort on the ground against the Huskies. Henderson leads the nation and is just 66 yards short of 1,000 yards rushing this season.
Kickoff for the Tigers and UCF is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl. It’ll be televised nationally on ABC.
