Tigers ready for challenge posed by unbeaten UCF

“That was the expectation. We played like Memphis Tigers are supposed to play," head coach Mike Norvell said. "We dominated that game and that opponent, now we put ourselves in position to come back to work and improve ourselves this week. Somebody asked me after the game to try and define this game and this opportunity in having a top 10 opponent coming in, and it’s a big game because it’s the next game. It’s the next chance for our football team to prepare, grow and showcase what they are all about, and to do it against one of the best teams in college football.”