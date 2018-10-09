TN Task Force One heads to FL for Hurricane Michael relief

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - People along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Michael.
The storm moved through Cuba on Monday, bringing heavy rain and plenty of flooding.
The impact on Florida's panhandle could be more severe. A state of emergency has been declared in counties across the Gulf Coast.
The National Guard is preparing to deploy after the hurricane makes landfall, and Tennessee Task Force One will do the same.
The task force will head to an Air Force base near Destin, Florida. The search and rescue team will be on standby at the base until it's known what kind of damage the hurricane will bring.
Hurricane Michael is threatening up to 300 miles of Alabama and Florida and is expected to make landfall Wednesday.
Memphis-based TN Task Force One will travel with 80 responders, including canine handlers, doctors, engineers and firefighters.
The team also spent part of last month on the east coast to help with relief from Hurricane Florence.
Last month's team consisted of about 45 people concentrating on water rescues.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.