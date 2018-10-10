Appeals court: Lynyrd Skynyrd film can be released

FILE - This Oct. 20, 1977 file photo shows the wreckage of a plane in a wooded area near McComb, Miss., where six people were killed, including three members of the music group Lynyrd Skynyrd. A New York federal appeals court says a new Lynyrd Skynyrd film, "Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash," can be released despite a dispute over the band’s intentions. A lower court judge decided previously that the film violated a “blood oath” made by band members not to exploit the group’s name after the crash. (AP Photo, File)