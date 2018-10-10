255 arrested in North MS federal operation

TUPELO, MS (WMC) - A federal operation ended with 255 people arrested in North Mississippi.
"Operation Triple Beam" resulted in the arrests on a variety of criminal charges including homicide, assault, robbery and arson.
The operation also resulted in the seizure of approximately $52,000 worth of narcotics, $50,000 in cash, and 76 firearms, as well as the recovery of 11 stolen vehicles.
“Operation Triple Beam” was an effort by more than 30 local law enforcement agencies.
