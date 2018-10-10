A Cold Front Brings Rain & Cooler Temperatures

THIS WEEK: A cold front is making its way toward the Mid-South bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the area followed by significantly cooler temperatures. A stray shower is possible overnight with better chances for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms tomorrow. Skies will clear Wednesday night with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and even cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.