A Cold Front Brings Rain & Cooler Temperatures

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds WIND: SE 5-10 LOW: 74
TOMORROW: Scattered Showers WIND: SW 5-10 HIGH: 82
THIS WEEK: A cold front is making its way toward the Mid-South bringing scattered rain and thunderstorms to the area followed by significantly cooler temperatures. A stray shower is possible overnight with better chances for scattered rain and a few thunderstorms tomorrow. Skies will clear Wednesday night with overnight lows falling into the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 70 and lows near 50. Friday will be mostly sunny and even cooler with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the lower 70s with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible early Monday, otherwise, expect skies to clear with highs only reaching the lower 60s and overnight lows falling into the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s.
THE TROPICS: Hurricane Michael is now a category 3 storm and continues to churn toward the Florida coast. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center brings the eye of the storm onshore Wednesday afternoon somewhere between Destin and Apalachicola, FL with winds near 120 mph and a ten to twelve foot storm surge. Residents in the path of the storm are encouraged to evacuate the area.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
