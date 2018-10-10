Cold front brings rain and cooler temps

A cold front will slowly move through the Mid-South today, which will give us a chance for rain. Rain will be likely this morning in eastern Arkansas and a few showers will also be possible east of the Mississippi River. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through early evening, but we will clear out after sunset as the front moves east. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s today, but temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 50s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 60%. Winds: SW 5-10 mph. High: 82.
TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low: 56.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have some nice Fall days with sunshine on Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees on Thursday and in the upper 60s on Friday. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
WEEKEND: The cooler weather will stick around for the weekend with highs in the mid 70s on Saturday and lower 70s on Sunday. Saturday will be the best day to get outdoors because it will be dry with some sunshine. Another cold front arrives on Sunday, which will cause more cloud cover and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening.
NEXT WEEK: The front will linger into Monday, so at least a few showers will be possible through the afternoon. Behind this front, high temperatures will only reach the lower 60s next week with lows in the 40s area wide.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB