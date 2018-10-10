Cold front brings rain and cooler temps

A cold front will slowly move through the Mid-South today, which will give us a chance for rain. Rain will be likely this morning in eastern Arkansas and a few showers will also be possible east of the Mississippi River. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible through early evening, but we will clear out after sunset as the front moves east. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s today, but temperatures will drop to the lower to mid 50s tonight.