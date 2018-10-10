Cooler air moving into the Mid-South

A few showers are possible this afternoon, otherwise, mostly cloudy with temps in the 70s to near 80. A cold front will move through by evening with falling temps by evening.
OVERNIGHT: Expect a clearing sky with lows in the mid 50s. Winds will be north at 5-15 mph.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with a mostly sunny sky behind the front. Expect chilly nights with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s each morning.
WEEKEND: Expect dry, pleasant weather Saturday with highs in the low 70s with breezy conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. Another cold front arrives on Sunday, which will cause more cloud cover and a chance for showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s to near 70.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a more significant drop in temperatures next week behind Sunday’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the lower 60s on Monday with lingering showers and clouds in the morning. We will likely stay in the 60s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 40s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @spencerstorm5