Could MLGW switch to nuclear power?

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - There’s a new push to take Memphis power nuclear.
Officials with the Bellefonte Nuclear Power Plant in Northern Alabama told Memphis City Council members Tuesday they could save MLGW and rate payers big bucks.
This would be accomplished by persuading the utility to get its power supply from them, and not the Tennessee Valley Authority.
“To act as if TVA is the only source in town and anyone else is suspect is simply not correct,” said Bill McCollum, CEO of Nuclear Development LLC.
McCollum, a former TVA official, is behind the Alabama nuclear venture.
He told council members MLGW could save more than $400 million annually by switching its power source.
The group wants MLGW to commit to the future move now to secure a federal loan to renovate the plant.
Former MLGW CEO Jerry Collins signed a letter of intent in February to start talks with the group, but current MLGW CEO JT Young indicates a larger study of the utility's supply is underway.
Young said MLGW doesn’t want to feel pressured to make a decision and fears the nuclear source may be more unreliable than what they currently get from TVA.
