Family finds mice in winter boots while shopping at K-Mart

BISMARCK, ND (WDAY/CNN) – A North Dakota mother took her children shopping at a local K-Mart only to find mice in a pair of winter boots they were trying on.
Talon and Deakon Riederer along with their mother, Shasta Riederer, were not sure what those little things were rolling out of the new winter boot.
" ‘Mom,’ he goes, ‘Mom, look.’ I honestly thought it was Vienna sausages rolling around the floor, until they started moving, but then we heard them squeaking," said Shasta Riederer.
They were no Vienna sausages. They were a family of mice.
Not just two, in all, seven and the mother.
The boys pleaded with their mom.
They wanted to take them home.
K-Mart in Bismarck didn’t want the mice.
The boys and their mother got the mice home and got them comfortable just in time for feeding.
"I let the kids take them home, got a little fish tank ready for them, kids put them in there and they've been happy ever since," Shasta Riederer said.
Now they will be released into the wild.
"So proud of them that they have that kind of compassion that they are willing to save mice when it would have grossed everybody else out," she said.
The K-Mart store said all of the other boot boxes have been checked and there are no more mice.
The store brought in an exterminator just to make sure.
