Former Memphis Tiger DJ Stephens talks about his journey to NBA

“Yeah, um, I think about it all the time,” Stephens said. “A lot of people don’t even know like all the things I’ve been through to get to this point. But, to go from a 2-Star recruit that, at one point didn’t have any scholarship offers, to end up at the University of Memphis, and then at one point to think about giving up the game of basketball because of injuries, and feeling like I wasn’t physically able to go forward anymore. To be here with the Grizzlies and signed and on the team, it’s a wonderful feeling.”