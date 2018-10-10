Former Memphis Tiger DJ Stephens talks about his journey to NBA

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Not everybody gets a chance to live their dream.
It’s taken a while, but former Memphis Tiger DJ Stephens is as close as he’s ever been after signing a two-way contract with the NBA Memphis Grizzlies.
Stephens met the media for the first time Tuesday at FedExForum in his latest stint with the Griz Organization.
Stints on the Memphis Summer League and Training Camp rosters got him a taste of the Ultimate Success
But after starring overseas since his U of M Graduation in 2013, this is Stephens' most permanent gig in the big time.
“Yeah, um, I think about it all the time,” Stephens said. “A lot of people don’t even know like all the things I’ve been through to get to this point. But, to go from a 2-Star recruit that, at one point didn’t have any scholarship offers, to end up at the University of Memphis, and then at one point to think about giving up the game of basketball because of injuries, and feeling like I wasn’t physically able to go forward anymore. To be here with the Grizzlies and signed and on the team, it’s a wonderful feeling.”
Stephens and the Grizzlies play their next pre-season game Wednesday night at the Orlando Magic.
Copyright 2018 WMC. All rights reserved.