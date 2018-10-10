Man arrested for Beale Street robbery

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested a man accused of robbing and attacking two men on Beale Street.
The robbery happened just after 5 a.m. on October 6.
The victim told police that he was counting his money at 152 Beale when he noticed two people watching him.
One victim was then placed in a chokehold as the two suspects demanded money.
One of the victims tossed cash in the air and they were both able to escape while the two suspects grabbed the cash.
Police identified Jamal Manning as one of the men accused of the robbery. He's charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.
