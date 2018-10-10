Memphis Express names assistant coaches

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - David Lee will be the quarterbacks’ coach for the new Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football.
A former Vandy Quarterback, Lee has spent more than 40 years coaching in college and the NFL.
Lee worked as an offensive assistant for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 through 2006, and most recently was QB Coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2017
Dennis Thurman will be the Express' defensive coordinator.
After coaching eight years at USC, Thurman moved to the NFL working with the Ravens and Jets from 2002-2014.
He served two years as Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator from 2015-2016.
Also on the Express staff are linebackers coach Tom Mason, defensive line coach Matt Singletary, and T. Seth Gibson will serve as quality control coach.
Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Singletary is head coach of the Memphis Express.
Training Camp opens in January.
The Express’ first game in the AAF will be February 9.
