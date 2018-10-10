More stink bugs spotted in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Smell something in your home? Odds are it may be a stink bug or two.
The annoying and often smelly insects are scurrying their way into homes across the Mid-South.
“Right now they're starting to come indoors gradually and as the temperature drops more they'll start to do it more,” said Lanier James from James Pest Management.
James said the stink bug is more of an annoyance than a real threat. The insects are using this time, which is typically much cooler, to find a place to ride out the winter wherever they can.
“They are just inside for winter, they won’t create a nest or create more inside,” James said.
There are roughly 260 species of stink bugs in the US and Canada. They’re also not native here. They were accidentally introduced from Asia and are rapidly reproducing.
They don’t have many predators either. That odor they put off is actually a way they try to protect themselves.
“Exclusions is the best weapon,” James said. “Keeping the cracks and crevices where they can’t get into the house.”
James said they often get calls about stink bugs this time of year.
While a technician can visit, he advises you put a common household appliance to use to suck them up.
“They call us we sometimes suggest in lieu of application of pesticide a vacuum cleaner is a great tool,” James said.
If stink bugs are giving you fits this fall, James said take time around the new year to figure out how to keep them out.
“You can use the early part of the year when things are slow, do your caulking and it takes care of a lot of pest problems,” James said.
