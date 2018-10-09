Older than 12? You can go to jail for trick-or-treating in these towns

(KXXV) - Halloween is a time to dress up and gorge on candy - unless you are a teenager in Virginia. In parts of the state, anyone 13 or older can be sent to jail for up to 6 months, according to HRScene.
Some cities will even jail or fine anyone who is trick-or-treating after 8 p.m. - regardless of age. In Chesapeake, VA, if any person engages in anything similar to trick-or-treating after 8 p.m., they will be guilty of a misdemeanor and can be punished by a fine or jail time.
The fine ranges from $10 to $100, and the cap on jail time is 30 days. However, if you are a teenager bringing a younger sibling trick-or-treating, you will not have any issues. Just don't grab any candy for yourself.
In Newport, if you are taking your child trick-or-treating, you cannot wear a mask of any type or it is a criminal offense.
In these cities, if you are over the age of 12, you can be fined or jailed for going door to door for candy:
- Chesapeake
- Hampton
- Newport
- Norfolk
- Portsmouth
- Suffolk
- Virginia Beach
- Williamsburg/James City County
- York County
Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.