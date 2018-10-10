Police: Mother killed after being beaten, run over by father of her children

Their post reads: In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we would like to remind those who are victims of domestic violence, or for those who know someone affected by domestic violence, that help is available. If you have any questions, or need assistance, call the Family Safety Center hotline at 901-249-7611. Do not feel ashamed to seek help. Do not wait until it is too late. If you need immediate assistance from police call 9-1-1, or you can call MPD’s Domestic Violence Bureau at 901-636-2950.