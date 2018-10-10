Registered violent sex offender lived with, raped teen for a year, police say

Registered violent sex offender lived with, raped teen for a year, police say
Frederick Horton
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 10, 2018 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 9:02 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A convicted violent sex offender was charged with raping a 15-year-old, according to Memphis Police Department.

The victim’s mother told police that she allowed Frederick Horton to live at her home because of a hardship in his family.

Horton, 42, had been living at the home for a year when the girl's mother suspected her daughter was being raped.

Police said Horton confessed to raping the teen for a year. He’s charged with aggravated statutory rape and violating the sex offender registry act.

Horton is registered as a violent sex offender against children due to an aggravated sexual battery charge on a minor. He was convicted in 2008.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.