Registered violent sex offender lived with, raped teen for a year, police say

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A convicted violent sex offender was charged with raping a 15-year-old, according to Memphis Police Department.
The victim’s mother told police that she allowed Frederick Horton to live at her home because of a hardship in his family.
Horton, 42, had been living at the home for a year when the girl's mother suspected her daughter was being raped.
Police said Horton confessed to raping the teen for a year. He’s charged with aggravated statutory rape and violating the sex offender registry act.
Horton is registered as a violent sex offender against children due to an aggravated sexual battery charge on a minor. He was convicted in 2008.
