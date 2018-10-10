Shooting victims arrested after stolen car shot at on I-40

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Two people who were shot at yesterday on I-40 are now behind bars.
Five people were shot at while inside a stolen car, according to Memphis Police Department.
Three of those five people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot on I-40 near North Watkins Street.
Of those three, one 17-year-old male was released from the hospital and charged with auto theft.
Another 17-year-old who was in the car but not shot was also charged with auto theft.
The other two shooting victims remain in the hospital; one is in critical condition while the other is non-critical.
The shooter or shooters remain at large. Police believe they were driving a black Dodge Charger.
