10-year-old Memphian stars in Broadway’s ‘School of Rock’

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway musical School of Rock is calling the Orpheum Theater home this week.
One of the young stars is 10-year-old Memphis native Sami Bray.
For the last month and a half, Bray has been all over the country playing Summer Hathaway in the musical. But this stop is more familiar.
"It's incredible to be able to perform in my hometown," Bray said. "I get to stay at my house and all my friends and all my family get to come to the show."
School of Rock is the stage adaptation of the 2003 film of the same name starring Jack Black.
It tells the story of work-deprived musician Dewey Finn, who pretends to be a substitute teacher at a prep school.
Bray plays Summer Hathaway, the band's manager, who Bray describes as bossy and annoying--something she admittedly relates to.
"I am just a wee bit bossy and annoying to my big sisters," she said.
Bray has been acting professionally for over a year. She's been doing only schooling in addition to the mandatory tutoring all the kids in the show have.
She said it was hard to get her first break, auditioning for over six months.
But her perseverance is something she hopes others will be inspired by.
"If you don't get your first one or two, don't give up. Keep trying and you'll get there," Bray said.
School of Rock is at the Orpheum until Sunday.
