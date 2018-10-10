Youth softball coach arrested for sending inappropriate photos to players

Shawn Braden
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 10, 2018 at 10:52 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 10:52 AM

DYER COUNTY, TN (WMC) - A Dyersburg youth softball coach is behind bars after sending inappropriate material to his players, according to TBI.

TBI agents said Shawn Braden, a girls' softball coach for BigTyme Athletics in Dyer County, showed and sent inappropriate photographs to underage girls on his team on several occasions in July.

Brader was indicted by a grand jury and faces charges of solicitation of a minor and two counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Braden turned himself in to TBI agents Tuesday and was put in jail on a $10,000 bond.

