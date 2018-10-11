Coldwater town clerk accused of stealing over $300K

COLDWATER, MS (WMC) - A former town clerk in Coldwater, Mississippi, is charged with stealing hundreds of dollars during his time on the job.
George Nangah is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud after investigators said he bought personal items like a GoPro camera, gift cards for airline tickets, and hotels.
Most of the purchases were made at local Lowe's and Best Buy stores.
Investigators said Nangah also paid himself $46,000 in unapproved payments and another $53,000 to someone else.
The state auditor demanded Nangah pay back $302,973.19.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.