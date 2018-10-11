Cool, Fall weather finally arrives

The cold front that brought rain yesterday is now off to our east and cool air funneled in behind it overnight. Morning temperatures are in the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Even with full sunshine, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s. It will be even colder tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Winds: N 10-15 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 49.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will also be in the upper 60s on Friday. We will start off with sunshine on Friday, but cloud cover will gradually build throughout the day. It will be mostly cloudy by sunset. However, Friday afternoon and evening will be dry. Lows on Friday night will be around 50 degrees.
WEEKEND: It will remain cool this weekend wih highs in the lower 70s on Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday. It will be dry on Saturday, but there will be more clouds than sun. However, this is still the best day of the weekend because another cold front will impact our weather on Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible late in the day on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: The front will linger into Monday, so at least a few showers will be possible through the afternoon. Behind this front, high temperatures will only reach the lower 60s with lows in the 40s next week. We will start to see temperatures climbing back to the lower 70s by next weekend.
