Fall air will stick around a while

Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon with cooler temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid 60s to near 70. Temps will stay near or below average through the weekend.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy at times. Winds: N 5-15 mph. High: 68.
TONIGHT: Clear but chilly. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 48.
FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 with sunshine early in the day but clouds will push in by late afternoon and evening.
SATURDAY: Some changes in the forecast with moisture arriving from what’s left of Tropical Storm Sergio in the eastern Pacific ocean. Expect more clouds than sun during the day with some showers possible by evening. This may keep temps down in the 60s in some spots with other areas near 70. It still looks dry for the Memphis football game but check back for updates.
SUNDAY: Another cold front arrives and will combine with the moisture from Sergio to bring off and on rain. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s to around 70.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a more significant drop in temperatures next week behind Sunday’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the 50s in spots on Monday with some lingering showers possible. We will likely stay in the 60s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 40s. Sun should return by Wednesday.
