Grizzlies drop final road preseason game

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Grizzlies, off to a 2-1 start in the preseason, took to the road to play the 1-2 Magic in Orlando on Wednesday night.
Grizzlies got off to a good start in this one by putting the ball in the hands of the Conductor, Mike Conley.
Conley lead all scorers with 24 points on 9-of-14 from the field.
Big Spain finished just shy of a double double with 10 points and a team-high 9 rebounds, but didn’t look much for his own offense..
Rookie Jeran Jackson, Jr. was the only other Grizz in double figures with 10.
Memphis struggled from downtown, going just 7-29 (.269). but the Magic didn’t. Aaron Gordon lead Orlando with 15 points.
The Grizz looked sluggish after the break and Orlando went home with a 102-86 win.
The Grizzlies are now 2-2 in the preseason with one more dress rehearsal to go, Friday night against the Houston Rockets at FedExForum.
