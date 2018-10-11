Hugh Freeze lands new football coaching job

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze has earned a new job in football.
Freeze was named the offensive coordinator of the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football.
Freeze was head coach at Ole Miss for five seasons before he resigned in July 2017.
Freeze resigned after a call to an escort service was discovered in the records of his school-issued phone.
Freeze led the Rebels to a 39-25 record with four bowl game appearances, including a 2014 Peach Bowl appearance.
Prior to coaching in the NCAA, he spent 13 seasons at Briarcrest Christian School in Memphis.
He also served as head coach at Arkansas State in 2011, leading the Red Wolves to a 10-2 season.
The newly-formed AAF league will kickoff this February and includes the Memphis Express, who will play their home games at the Liberty Bowl.
