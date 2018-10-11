It Will Finally Feel Like Fall

THIS WEEK: Much cooler air is finally making its way into the Mid-South as a cold front moves east allowing skies to clear and temperatures to fall. We’ll enjoy a full day of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures well below average. Thursday night will be clear and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool as well with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.