It Will Finally Feel Like Fall

TONIGHT: Clearing Sky WIND: N 10 LOW: 56
TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 68
THIS WEEK: Much cooler air is finally making its way into the Mid-South as a cold front moves east allowing skies to clear and temperatures to fall. We’ll enjoy a full day of sunshine tomorrow with temperatures well below average. Thursday night will be clear and chilly with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool as well with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs near 70 with lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers are possible early Monday then skies will clear but highs will only reach the lower 60s and overnight lows will fall into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs again in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s.
THE TROPICS: Hurricane Michael made landfall near Panama City, Florida today as a category 4 storm with 155 MPH winds. The storm continues to move north into southern Georgia with winds near 100 MPH and gusting. Wind damage, flooding, and isolated tornadoes are now the main concerns with this storm as it moves through Georgia and into the Carolinas. It is expected to enter the Atlantic off the coast of Virginia as a tropical depression late Thursday night.
