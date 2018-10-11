Lochte's lawyer to AP: Swimmer counseled for alcohol use

FILE - In this Aug. 9, 2016, file photo, United States' Ryan Lochte checks his time in a men's 4x200-meter freestyle heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lochte’s attorney says the swimmer is seeking help for poor decision making that occurs when alcohol is involved, but the 12-time Olympic medalist is not in a treatment facility and he continues to train for a shot at the 2020 Tokyo Games. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File) (Michael Sohn)