Man charged after 2-year-old suffers major injuries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A man is in jail after a two-year-old suffered major injuries.
According to Memphis Police Department, Alan Johnson said he picked up the boy from daycare and was caring for him while the boy's mother was at work.
Johnson told police he was playing with the boy in the backyard, throwing him in the air and catching him.
Johnson said the boy slipped, and he caught him by the ankle to keep from from hitting the ground. Johnson said he saw the boy's neck go back and he stopped responding.
Johnson called 911 and the boy was rushed to Le Bonheur in critical condition.
Doctors determined the 2-year-old had a skull fracture, brain swelling, back and rib fractures, and numerous internal injuries.
Investigators determined the injuries were not consistent with Johnson's story. He's been charged with aggravated child abuse.
The boy remains in extremely critical condition.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.