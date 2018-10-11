Melania Trump says she’s ‘most bullied person in the world’

(CNN) - First lady Melania Trump believes she's the biggest target for bullying in the world.
In an interview with ABC News while in Africa - her first solo international trip - she said that’s what led her to create her anti-bullying “Be Best” initiative.
"I could say I'm the most bullied person in the world," she said.
Trump said her initiative focuses on social media and online behavior to help protect children.
In the taped interview, Trump also said there are still people working in the White House that President Donald Trump cannot trust.
The first lady’s comments follow an explosive New York Times op-ed published last month from an anonymous senior Trump administration official. They claimed they were part of an internal resistance to the president.
