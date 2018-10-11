Memphis police identify suspected I-40 shooter

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Memphis Police Department has identified the man wanted in a shooting on I-40 earlier this week.
Police said 19-year-old Keyshon Parham has been identified as the person responsible for the Oct. 9 shooting at I-40 and Hollywood.
Five people were shot, and two of those five people were arrested.
Parham is possibly driving a 2006-2010 black Dodge Charger SRT8. He has active warrants for his arrest for five counts of first-degree criminal attempt.
Police said Parham has intentionally eluded law enforcement on multiple occasions and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Parham also has the following additional unrelated outstanding warrants: two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property worth $2,500-$10,000, theft of property worth $10,000-$60,000, reckless driving, and intentionally evading arrest in an automobile.
Anyone with information on Parham’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at ((01) 528-CASH.
