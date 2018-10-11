Memphis-UCF could be an offensive explosion

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - When 9th-ranked UCF invades the Liberty Bowl Saturday against the Memphis Tigers, it’ll be a clash of two of the best offenses in all of college football.
The Knights come in ranked 3rd in the nation in total offense at more than 574 yards per game. The Tigers come in ranked 6th at 547 yards per game.
The U of M has a higher yards per play average than UCF, and has scored five more touchdowns. Tigers Head Coach Mike Norvell says this game will be about maximizing possessions.
“At the end of the day whether it takes explosive plays or getting sustained drives, you have to score points.” Norvell said. “When you get in the red zone you have to do a great job of putting the ball into the end zone. But points will be at a premium in this game and whatever it takes to win the game. So you’ve got to do everything you can to make sure you are executing at at a high level.”
Kickoff for the Tigers and UCF is 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Liberty Bowl.
