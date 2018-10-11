Mid-South teen to speak at UN on mental health awareness

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A young Mid-Southerner is getting the chance to speak on a worldwide platform at the United Nations.
Trinity Walker, 18, was diagnosed with depression and anxiety in high school. Instead of allowing labels to limit her abilities, Trinity created a project to help stop the stigma concerning mental health.
Thursday is International Day of the Girl and the University of Memphis freshman is in New York where she will speak before the UN about mental health awareness.
As a member of the Girl Scouts Heart of the South, Trinity created Note 2 Self Art Expression, a therapy workshop for teens to learn healthy ways to cope with mental illness.
"It's like it hasn't really hit me that I'm actually speaking at the UN and I still haven't really felt that 'oh my gosh' feeling yet," Walker said. "It's just been something I have to do and I'm going to do it, and I'm going to do it well."
Trinity was last year's Keeper of the Dream Award winner presented by the National Civil Rights Museum.
This year she's been chosen as one of 10 girls in the nation to receive Girl Scout's highest honor: The National Gold Award.
Tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5, hear more of Trinity's remarkable story of mental health awareness and empowerment.
Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.