Plan to expand Graceland moves to City Hall

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Elvis Presley Enterprises wants to expand nearly the entire Graceland and Elvis Presley's Memphis sites.
Thursday, that plan will go in front of the Memphis and Shelby County Land Use Control Board.
The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. inside City Hall.
If this development project is approved, it would help expand more than 77 acres at Graceland and across the street at Elvis Presley's Memphis.
In a letter to the city and county planning office, Elvis Presley Enterprises Inc's attorney said the Graceland Master Plan would develop areas on the east and west side of Elvis Presley Boulevard.
The east side includes the Graceland Mansion, corporate offices and the Guest House at Graceland. On the west side, there's museums and ticketing of Elvis Presley's Memphis and car and RV parking and camping.
The letter said there are plans to update and expand parking and camping, plus add more retail and an indoor entertainment venue.
It went on to say if the plan is approved, it would benefit the whole area of Whitehaven.
Previous reports sad the plan will help boost visitors to Graceland, which welcomed 750,000 visitors per year in the late 1990s.
That average has gone down to about 550,000.
