‘Uber for lawn care’ launches in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The old way of hiring someone to maintain your lawn is changing now with newly created technology.
It's a new service called Lawn Love, and it launched this week launched in Tennessee.
Is lawn care a thorn in your side? A streamlined online service calling itself the “Uber of lawn care” is now available in Tennessee.
“For you as a homeowner or consumer, we make it way easier for you to find and book and manage your lawn services,” said Jeremy Yamaguchi, CEO and Founder of Lawn Love.
Using Lawn Love's website or mobile app, customers can request a quote in minutes for a long list of lawn services like mowing, hedge trimming, leaf removal and much more.
“It’s just a much more streamlined and modern experience for you as a customer,” Yamaguchi said.
Lawn Love uses local contractors like Albert Milam of iHandy2You to get your yard work done.
Milam said working with Lawn Love has been a huge boost to his business.
“Through Lawn Love, I’ve been able to pick up probably about 50 customers,” Milam said. “That’s a lot, yes!”
“It enables these independent pros to compete and thrive and gives them the toolsets that they need to actually to win and to survive,” Yamaguchi said.
Yamaguchi said all independent yard service professionals go through an extensive vetting process including interviews and lawn care tests.
“It’s essentially a five or six step screening and onboarding process,” Yamaguchi said. “And between 5 and 10 percent depending on the market of people who apply to work on the platform actually make it.”
Customer Fabian Nelson said she loves the way her yard looks. She gives Lawn Love five stars.
“Everything about the service is just really, really good,” Nelson said. “I’m pleased, very pleased.”
