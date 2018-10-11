WATCH: Family of man injured officer-involved shooting holds press conference

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The family of 25-year-old Martavious Banks, the man injured in an officer-involved shooting last month, is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Three Memphis police officers are now off-duty after investigation revealed all three turned off their body cameras prior to the shooting.
TBI took over the investigation, something Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland supports.
