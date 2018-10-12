A chilly night ahead & more changes in the weather

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear WIND: NE 5 LOW: 48
TOMORROW: Increasing Clouds WIND: N 5-10 HIGH: 68
Cool air has finally arrived in the Mid-South driving temperatures from above average to well below average, but a stream of Pacific moisture will be ushering in our chance round of rain. Prepare for chilly night tonight and another cool day tomorrow along with gradually increasing clouds. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of shower developing late in the evening and overnight. High temperatures will be near 70 with overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be cloudy with shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday morning with clouds lingering through the day and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s with lows falling into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows again in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: Ron ChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @RonChilders