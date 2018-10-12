A chilly night ahead & more changes in the weather

NEXT WEEK: Showers are likely Monday morning with clouds lingering through the day and afternoon highs only reaching the upper 50s with lows falling into the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and overnight lows again in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s.