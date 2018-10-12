Clouds moving in this afternoon

Temperatures will hold in the 60s in most areas the rest of the afternoon with increasing clouds. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially in east Arkansas. Winds will be.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Winds: NE 5 mph. Low: 52.
SATURDAY: Expect more clouds than sun during the day with some showers possible by evening. This may keep temps down in the 60s in some spots with other areas near 70. It still looks dry with temps in the mid to upper 60s for the Memphis football game but check back for updates.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain likely as early as 8 pm and lingering through the overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.
SUNDAY: Another cold front arrives and will combine with the moisture from Tropical Storm Sergio from the Pacific Ocena to bring off and on rain. Highs Sunday will be in the 60s to around 70.
NEXT WEEK: Look for a more significant drop in temperatures next week behind Sunday’s cold front. High temperatures will only reach the 50s in spots on Monday and Tuesday with some lingering showers possible. We will likely stay in the 60s for the rest of the week. Lows will be in the 40s. Sun should return by Thursday.
